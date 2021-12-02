RCB’s Tanner Cook signs with Alderson Broaddus baseball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Tanner Cook put pen to paper on Thursday as he signed with the Alderson Broaddus baseball program.

Cook took the recruiting process into his own hands and started posting videos of himself playing baseball on Twitter and tagged collegiate coaches.

Alderson Broaddus showed interest and now he’s officially apart of the Battlers program.

The All-State honorable mention centerfielder hopes to be a big part of the Battlers’ roster.

As for his decision, Cook liked a lot of things about AB after his visit in the summer.

“I really like the location. I like the campus and I like the size. It just seemed to be a good fit for me. A lot of it had to do with coach [Zac] Mishler. I really liked him as a person and that says a lot about a coach,” Cook said.

Cook still has one final season to go with RCB in the Spring.

He hit seven homers last year and aims to put even more over the fence in his senior season on the diamond.