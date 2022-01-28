RCB’s Wyatt Minor set to compete in East Coast All-American Bowl next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It may be cold and snowy here in North Central West Virginia but Robert C. Byrd’s Wyatt Minor will be in the sunshine state next week.

“It’s an honor. I’m just blessed I got this gift from God and I’m just blessed to go down there and represent our hometown and Harrison County, West Virginia,” Minor said.

Minor was invited to play in the East Coast Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida back in October and now the time has come to finally play.

Minor, the 6’6″ 300lb lineman, that has various DI looks, will be able to see where he matches up with some of the top players in the nation.

The first team All-State lineman had a successful football season with RCB this Fall, leading the team into the postseason.

Minor is grateful for the opportunity and is excited to represent the mountain state on a big stage.



“I get to go down to the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium to play with the best on this side of the coast. It’s just going to be a lot of recognition for me and a lot of recruits are going to be there, I get to get my name out there, get seen playing. I get to go represent Harrison County, West Virginia on a national level. I get to represent Stonewood, my dad’s hometown. It’s just an honor to go down there and represent West Virginia,” Minor said.

It’s not football season but that’s no problem for Minor who has been training here locally in preparation for the four-day event.

Minor hopes to gain experience and better himself throughout his time in Jacksonville.



“I’ve been going to Gorilla, getting trained by big Wes Brown five days a week right after school and just getting ready. Hopefully I get to play against some real big names, get to match up very well and hopefully I get to go down there and do something with myself,” Minor said.

The Byrd star heads to Jacksonville for the All-American Bowl February 3-6.



