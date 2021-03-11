RCB’s Xavier Lopez signs with Glenville State Football

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Xavier Lopez committed to playing football for four more years as he signed with the Glenville State football program on Thursday.

Lopez, Byrd’s QB1, had a standout season with the Flying Eagles.

He completed 111 passes for 1857 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. He helped lead the Flying Eagles to a 7-2 record which sent them to the playoffs.

RCB won its first game in the postseason before the rest of the playoffs were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lopez said Glenville State was a good fit for him and he was drawn to the Pioneers’ family-like atmosphere.

After a season-ending shoulder injury his junior year, then to having his best season yet in his senior year, this signing is especially meaningful for Lopez.

“This is a great feeling. After my shoulder injury I didn’t know what the future held for me. So signing today just really means a lot to me to know that my work hasn’t gone unnoticed by anybody. That was probably my best season in high school so it was really nice. I knew I needed a decent season to get those looks that I wanted and my coaches and teammates put me in the right position to make those plays,” Lopez said.

He plans to study business administration at Glenville State in the Fall while playing football for Mike Kellar and the Pioneers.