RCHS headlines Class Single-A All-State Volleyball lists

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Five local high school volleyball players landed a spot on the Class Single-A All-State lists.

Ritchie County, the class state runner up, sees three players between first and second team.

Junior Rebekah Rupert makes first team after her impressive stats this season including 578 kills, 158 blocks and 49 aces. She had 30 kills and 11 blocks in the title game against Williamstown.

Teammate Abby Nichols joins her on first team. Nichols is known for her assists, she registered 1,017 assists and 58 aces.

Ritchie County’s Olivia Cress captains the second team. Cress had 314 kills and 142 blocks this season.

Gilmer County libero Emma Taylor earned a spot on first team. Taylor filled the stat sheet this season with 58 aces, 25 kills and 531 digs.

Clay-Battelle’s Kendal Saul also earned second team nods representing the CeeBees.

CLASS A, FIRST TEAM

Lakyn Joy, Williamstown, SR (CAPTAIN)

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County, JR

Chloe Hale, Buffalo, JR

Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated, SR

Kenzie O’Dell, Greenbrier West, SR

Shannon Phipps, James Monroe, SR

Jillian Modesitt, Williamstown, SR

Emma Taylor, Gilmer County, SR

Elaina Ross, Parkersburg Catholic, SR

Abby Nichols, Ritchie County, JR

SECOND TEAM

Olivia Cress, Ritchie County, SR (CAPTAIN)

Sterling Kump, Moorefield, JR

Lilly Jackson, James Monroe, SR

Braeden Wall, Tyler Consolidated, SO

Kendal Saul, Clay-Battelle, JR

Macey Casto, Ravenswood, FR

Natalie Agee, Greenbrier West, SR

Katie Darnley, Buffalo, SR

Chloe Clark, Charleston Catholic, SR

Sullivan Pivont, Summers County, JR

Special Honorable Mention

Kaleigh Hodges, Montcalm; Zyla Lanham, Notre Dame; Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Brooke Nutter, Greenbrier West; Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County; Kenzie Rinchich, Sherman; Jaydah Smith, Doddridge County; Brandis Dalrymple, Paden City; Victoria Ames, East Hardy; Jaci Rohde, Magnolia; Sara Carlson, Moorefield; Ana Young, Pendleton County; Zoe Jarvis, Charleston Catholic; Emma Grace Holstein, Greater Beckley Christian; Erin Sturgill, Tolsia; Payton Woodard, Williamstown; Nicole Reasbeck, Wheeling Central; Gabby Miller, East Hardy; Andlyn Corathers, St. Marys; Morgan Marek, River View

Honorable Mention

Morgan Owens, Madonna; Maggie Stover, Summers County; Haleigh Rhodes, Buffalo; Jenna Fisher, Greater Beckley Christian; Jenna Blain, Magnolia; Kamryn Haynes, Williamstown; Emily Haddix, South Harrison; Olivia Ramsey, Man; Marissa Ward, Moorefield; Tanley McEldowney, Tyler Consolidated; Gabby Leadbitter, Wheeling Central; Lila Palmer, Valley; Kenna Salmons, Tolsia; Abigail Cabannis, Tygarts Valley; Jayci Gray, Ritchie County; Alexis Barker, Paw Paw; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Kylee Border, Wood County Christian; Caitlynn Patterson, Clay-Battelle; Christeena Craddock, Calhoun County; Amber Jones, Doddridge County