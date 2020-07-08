Reactions to Marion County’s Tuesday athletics decision

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- With the recent recommendation of shutting down of all Marion County middle and high school level athletic practices, coaches and players are left with a question mark on when these summer sessions will resume.

The Marion County Health Department recommended yesterday that all practices halt due to a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the county.

“When we see an increased number of cases in the community, as a matter of recommendation then we simply say it’s not a good idea to have any participation for the increased risk of transmission,” Lloyd White, Marion Co. Health Department Director, said.

Marion County schools began their three-week period on Monday so many sports had just one day of practice before they were urged to shut down.

“The details weren’t conveyed as far as recommended or whatever. All I’m told is what they are being told by the health department and so we were just told to shut it down. We weren’t really given details,” Eric Wright, East Fairmont girls soccer head coach, said.

Some local players, coaches and teams have turned to social media to let out frustrations. They Tweeted out messages using hashtags such as #IwantASeason and #LetusPlay. Along with Tweets stating “I just want to play basketball” and “what do we have to do to play?”

“Other than shock we were all pretty upset. Everybody was excited to be back out there with a ball. The reactions I was getting from the players you know they were pretty upset,” Wright said.

Marion is the only local county to suspend all sports practices so far. Taylor County is allowing only fall sports to continue to practice.

Meanwhile, Monongalia County has confirmed it will be continuing practices and starting its three week period this upcoming Monday.

“It would be one thing if this was a state wide mandate. I’m just looking at it from a coaches perspective of a coach of a high school team that now these other schools are getting to continue practicing while we’re shut down so they’re getting an advantage over what we’re doing,” Wright said.

The Harrison County Board of Education has also said their schools are going to continue practicing but will re-evaluate if their health department says to.