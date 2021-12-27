Rebels dominate Bearcats at Cowan-Spangler Memorial Tourney

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County took advantage of Grafton’s turnovers to put the Bearcats away early in the firs game of the Cowan-Spangler Memorial Holiday Tournament.

Ritchie County went on an quick scoring run to lead 6-0 in the first few minutes of the game.

The Rebels built up a comfortable lead before Alyssa Satterfield put the first points on the board for Grafton.

Ritchie led 27-4 after the first quarter, led by Rebekah Rupert’s 13 points in the first quarter alone.

The Rebels held the Bearcats to just one field goal in the second quarter to lead 46-10 at the halftime break.

Ritchie County held onto its big lead to win 73-16. The Rebels will face Calhoun County in the tournament championship on Tuesday.