MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Gilmer County traveled to Ritchie County in Class A baseball action. Tatam Elliott came on in relief for the Rebels in the top of the fourth and rung up a strikeout as part of a strong outing with Ritchie leading, 3-2.

They added to that lead in the bottom half. Isaiah Lambert grounded to short and Jeremy Darnold scored on the fielders’ choice. The runner is called safe at third as well. That was a big call when it came to the score and the momentum as two batters later, a pitch gets to the backstop and what an effort it was by Austin Bartlett to avoid the tag at the plate. That made it 5-2, Rebels after four.

Then, it was the Ritchie defense getting in on the act. Q Owens made a slick play on a slow roller for out number one in the fifth. That helped Elliott post another scoreless inning and he made it a third in the sixth.

Proving that the pitcher can handle himself in the field as well, Elliott got the third out himself in foul territory as a couple of late insurance runs help Ritchie hold off Gilmer by a final of 7-3.