Rebels fall to Blue Devils in WVHIT Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School hosted the WVHIT Tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Ritchie County Rebels took on the St. Mary’s Blue Devils on the hardwood Saturday night.

Ritchie Started out hot with Ethan Haught scoring two quick buckets to give the Rebels a quick lead.

But St. Mary’s fought back and went on a bit of a run to give them a six point lead.

The Blue Devils led by 23 points at the half and went onto win 77-44, the final score.

Three players scored in double-digits to lead the Blue Devils. Joey James scored 21 points to lead Ritchie County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories