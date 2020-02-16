Rebels fall to Blue Devils in WVHIT Tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School hosted the WVHIT Tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Ritchie County Rebels took on the St. Mary’s Blue Devils on the hardwood Saturday night.

Ritchie Started out hot with Ethan Haught scoring two quick buckets to give the Rebels a quick lead.

But St. Mary’s fought back and went on a bit of a run to give them a six point lead.

The Blue Devils led by 23 points at the half and went onto win 77-44, the final score.

Three players scored in double-digits to lead the Blue Devils. Joey James scored 21 points to lead Ritchie County.