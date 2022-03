ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County’s season came to a close on Tuesday. After a tight battle, the Rebels fell to Magnolia 42-39 in the Class-AA Region I, Section 1 semifinal.

The Rebels led 10-6 after one quarter but the Blue Eagles started to take over at the end of the first half.

Ritchie County finished its season 12-10.