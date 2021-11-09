Rebels’ Haught confident in “diverse” offense in first-ever meeting with Clay-Battelle

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County and Clay-Battelle will meet for the first time ever on the gridiron in the first round of the playoffs.

The Rebels aren’t new to the playoff scene, this season makes four straight playoff appearances.

Last season the Rebels made it to the state semifinal for just the second time in program history before COVID-19 ruined their chance to play for a state title.

Junior quarterback Ethan Haught said a lot of the motivation to stay alive in the postseason comes from what happened a year ago.

“I think the motivation really comes from the end of the season last year and how we didn’t completely get to finish that how we wanted to. So now we’re back where we want to be and we get another opportunity to finish our unfinished business,” Haught said.

Ritchie County is 9-1 entering the postseason and look to make it back to the spot they were a year ago.

Haught said he and his team don’t know much about the Cee Bees, but he’s confident in his diverse offense.

“I think we have to keep doing what we’re doing. I like how diverse our offense is. Defenses can’t really just load on the run or load on the pass, we’re pretty diverse and I think we’re hard to stop and I would like to see what Clay-Battelle tries to do against us,” Haught said.

The Cee Bees and Rebels meet in Ellenboro on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.