Recapping Boys Prelims from Day One of State Swim Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first day of the State Swim Championship wrapped up Thursday night at the Mylan Aquatics Center with the boys preliminary round.

The biggest story line heading into Friday’s finals will center around Bridgeport, and the team’s absence in the 200 Medley Relay. The Indians won the event last year, and were poised to do so again this year, but were disqualified from the event after the third heat of prelims.

“That was like our best time by like two-and-a-half seconds. So that stings a little bit more. Points-wise, it’s big. We were ranked first all year long. That’s 32 points. And you can’t screw around and lose 32 points. And we did. Everything’s in the past you can’t change it. And if we show up and swim how we know we can I think it will turn out pretty well for us tomorrow,” said sophomore Randy Keener.

Even with the disappointing start to the day the Indians still have the chance at repeating as state champs as a team.

Keener gets much of the credit for that, as do Marcel Rodriguez and Luke Pinti, among others.

“I’m pretty happy about dropping time right now, because after the DQ in our relay, it’s a matter of picking up in the individual events now, trying to make up for that. Now that I have the Nat cut, it’s all about going lower now, and just trying to secure that top spot,” Pinti said after setting a personal best time in the 100 Breaststroke.

The Buckhannon-Upshur boys continued the great day that the girls started in the first session.

The Buccs will be featured in four A-Finals, with junior Sam Squires in two and freshman Preston Bennett in two others.

“I think I kept the pace going pretty good. I kept my splits pretty accurate, like I wanted to going in. And I executed like I wanted to. And I think my underwaters and turns were pretty good. I just try to keep improving in and out, every week. Keep going. Keep trying to get better,” Bennett said after he set a personal-best time in the 500 Freestyle.

Robert C. Byrd will be represented in the finals on Friday, as well. Morgantown will be, too, both teams in the A-Finals in the 400 Freestyle Relay.

Finals action starts tomorrow morning.

Stay with 12 Sports for continued coverage of the State Swim Championship.

ROBERT C. BYRD WILL BE REPRESENTED IN THE FINALS TOMORROW AS WELL … MORGANTOWN WILL BE TOO … BOTH IN THE 400 FREESTYLE RELAY.

FINALS ACTION STARTS TOMORROW MORNING.

WE’LL BE THERE AND HAVE THAT COVERAGE FOR YOU TOMORROW FROM MORGANTOWN.