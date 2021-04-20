Recapping Day 1 of the State Wrestling Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four local Triple-A wrestlers are still competing for a state championship after the first day of action at the state wrestling tournament in Huntington.

Action from the first day of the state wrestling tournament in Huntington. (Photo via WVSSAC Twitter)

University High School is home to three of those wrestlers — Luca Felix, Elija Wellings-Osha and Dakota Hagedorn. Buckhannon-Upshur’s Breagan Pearson is also still alive in the championship bracket.

Meanwhile, nine other local wrestlers will continue to compete in the consolation bracket on Tuesday.

Six of those wrestlers come from BUHS. Morgantown’s Brodrick Washington and Caden Biser are also in the consolation bracket, as is University’s Hezekiah Taylor.

The latest Triple-A wrestling bracket can be found by clicking on this link.

Abbie Backenstoe will be in Huntington on Tuesday to provide coverage from the state wrestling tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories