Recapping Day 1 of the State Wrestling Tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four local Triple-A wrestlers are still competing for a state championship after the first day of action at the state wrestling tournament in Huntington.

Action from the first day of the state wrestling tournament in Huntington. (Photo via WVSSAC Twitter)

University High School is home to three of those wrestlers — Luca Felix, Elija Wellings-Osha and Dakota Hagedorn. Buckhannon-Upshur’s Breagan Pearson is also still alive in the championship bracket.

Meanwhile, nine other local wrestlers will continue to compete in the consolation bracket on Tuesday.

Six of those wrestlers come from BUHS. Morgantown’s Brodrick Washington and Caden Biser are also in the consolation bracket, as is University’s Hezekiah Taylor.

The latest Triple-A wrestling bracket can be found by clicking on this link.

Abbie Backenstoe will be in Huntington on Tuesday to provide coverage from the state wrestling tournament.