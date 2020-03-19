Recapping Year One of the Tim Koenig era at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Year One of the Tim Koenig era at Fairmont State came to an abrupt, and sudden, and unexpected end last week.

Koenig, who entered his tenure with the Fighting Falcons as the reigning MEC Coach of the Year, helped guide an inexperienced Fairmont State team to 22 wins in the regular season, and 23 wins total on the year.

The 22 wins in the regular season set a Fairmont State record for the most in a coach’s first year at the University, and the 23 overall wins tied a Fighting Falcons men’s basketball record.

“You walk down that hall, and know it’s special. It’s really special. I’m really happy for this team to write some history here, because there’s so much great history here at Fairmont State. We made history this year,” Koenig said in an exclusive interview with 12 Sports earlier this week.

He and his team’s success was no surprise to the players he adopted.

“We knew that he was a winner. We knew that he knew how to coach good players, and things like that. We were all excited when he got the job,” said junior forward Kenzie Melko-Marshall.

“We honestly knew we were in good hands. I think it was better because he had been in-conference at Notre Dame. So we kind of knew who he was already. And they beat us twice last year. So, he knew something we didn’t. I trusted him right away and a lot of the other guys did too,” said junior guard Cole VonHandorf.

