CHARLESTON, W.Va. – South Harrison fell in the AA state quarterfinal to Ravenswood but the Hawks have plenty of positives to look at from the game.

The first being that junior Corey Boulden scored his 1,000th career point with a triple in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks looked strong early on as Boulden scored the first seven points of the game to give South Harrison an early lead.

Ravenswood was held to just four points in the first quarter as the Hawks entered the second quarter on top 10-4.

The Red Devils outscored the Hawks in the second quarter but not by much and the teams were knotted up at 25 heading into the locker room.

In the third, Ravenswood outscored South Harrison 12-6 and took the lead 37-34 into the final quarter.

The Hawks cut the lead multiple times including bringing it to one point with just over a minute on the clock.

But the Red Devils hit the necessary free throws down the stretch to down the Hawks 49-46.

Boulden led the Hawks with 24 points, Noah Burnside finished with 13 rebounds.

Matthew Carte led Ravenswood with 15 points, Drew Hunt added 14.