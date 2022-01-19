Red-hot Mohigans dangerous from three-point range

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown is showing they’re one of the top teams in the state yet again.

The Mohigans swept the regular season series with cross-town rival University last week. Coming into that game, MHS dropped three straight games- all to out of state teams and all games decided by three points or less.

Dave Tallman’s crew definitely learned from playing against some of the top competition in the nation in out of state tournaments and as the saying says- pressure makes diamonds.

“Definitely handling adversity. We were down 12 points in one of those games and we came back to take the lead but unfortunately we lost that. But just definitely handling pressure because down there all of those teams are athletic and it’s different seeing that but definitely handling the pressure,” Brooks Gage, senior guard said.

Morgantown made 13 three-pointers in the game against UHS. SO three-point land is the place to be for the Mohigans.

Maybe most known for shooting the outside are seniors Brooks Gage and Alec Poland but really anyone on the Mohigans’ roster is dangerous.

Junior Brody Davis showed that in the game against the Hawks with five three balls, four in a row in the second quarter.

Davis has stepped up in multiple ways for the Mohigans this season and showed he’s a shooter to be aware of.

“One thing is, really just mentally. Confidence and being tougher. Last season I thought I was a little soft but coming in and playing with Carson [Poffenberger], Luke [Bechtel], Zay [Pryor] and Cam [Rice] and all of them, they really pushed me in practice and this year I feel like I can be one of them and push players like how I was last year,” Davis said.



Morgantown looks to put another win in the column in its next game against Martinsburg on Saturday.







