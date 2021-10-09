Redskins, Mohigans end in scoreless draw

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a Class-AAA battle between Morgantown and Hurricane, neither team recorded a win.

Instead, this game ended in a scoreless draw.

Plenty of action in this game, nonetheless. Neither team had many chances in the first half but Morgantown got a spark in the end of the first half and that carried into the beginning of the second half.

Morgantown had several chances that were either picked up by the Redskins keeper, defense, or just went wide or over the crossbar.

Morgantown’s record now sits at 12-2-1.

