Reep leads the way as No. 8 Bridgeport girls defeat rival RCB

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Herman Pierson’s starting five scored all but two points for his team, Tuesday night.

Gabby Reep led the way with 18 points, Paige Humble added 17, and Annamarie Pinti added 16.

What did the three have in common? The three ball.

Reep and Humble each hit three shots from beyond the arc, and Pinti knocked down four 3-pointers — one in every quarter.

Victoria Sturm tallied a game-high 28 points, making a pair of threes herself.

Bridgeport as a team made ten 3-pointers Tuesday, and the sharp shooting helped lead the Lady Indians to a 61-53 win over their Harrison County rivals.