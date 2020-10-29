Reep tallies hat trick, Lady Indians advance to Class AAA Regional

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Gabby Reep was the lone Bridgeport starting forward to not get in on the scoring act Monday night in Bridgeport’s 12-0 win over Preston.

The Indians made sure she found the back of the net Wednesday night in the sectional title game.

Reep scored once in the first half, and twice in the second half, tallying a hat trick in the Lady Indians 5-0 win over Buckhannon-Upshur that sends Bridgeport to Saturday’s Class AAA Regional contest.

Braelynne Sandreth, who set the Bridgeport girls soccer career goals record Monday night, extended her record to 67 career goals Wednesday.

“It was very exciting setting the record (Monday),” said Sandreth. “Yeah, it was very exciting. And tonight was very exciting playing Buckhannon and winning, because it’s not like they’re not a good team, so it shows how strong of a team we are. And how good we are this season.”

With the win, Bridgeport advances to play against Wheeling Park on Saturday at Brooke High School in the Northern Panhandle.

A win there would propel the Lady Indians to the state tournament.

“A trip to states would mean everything. I think that with the talent that we have this year we’re going to be able to win it all,” Sandreth said.