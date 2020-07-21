Reid Amos addresses media on Mountain East Conference’s latest plan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Mountain East Conference Commissioner, Reid Amos, addressed media members Tuesday afternoon after his conference released their latest plan for returning to competition this fall.

Amos spoke to why the conference revised its previous plan today, and what it means.

“This announcement of our adjusted plans demonstrates our commitment to the well being of our student-athletes and campus communities, as well as our efforts to provide a meaningful experience for our student-athletes through competition this fall if public health conditions allow,” said Amos. “These plans give us the necessary time and flexibility to consider re-socialization on our campuses, as well as the public health implications specific to the geographic areas of our institutions, while maintaining the health and safety of our student-athletes is our main priority.”

Amos also spoke to the conference’s determination to continue attempting to have sports in the fall, and not yet do what other conferences have done and move all athletic competitions to the winter and spring.

“We simply were not prepared to wave the flag of surrender. We want to do everything that we can to provide a maximum opportunity for our student-athletes to compete. And delaying all competitions to the second semester would almost certainly lead to a reduction in the number of contests our student-athletes would have the opportunity to participate in,” said Amos.

The conference’s Commissioner said that the maximum number of regular season games that football teams at the D2 level will be playing this year is 10. There is also a maximum number in other sports, as well.

But there is also a minimum number of games that teams must play in order to qualify for postseason play. Amos admitted that that number hasn’t been finalized, yet, for football, though he believes it will be either seven or eight contests.

While other conferences have pushed everything back to the spring semester, or are currently operating under a split-schedule season — with contests happening in both the fall and spring semesters — the Mountain East Conference is continuing to go forward with a plan to have fall sports play a majority of their contests in the fall.

“We have a lot of advantages in our region in the country that has been less affected than many other regions of the country, which gives us some hope that we can still conduct fall competition in 2020,” said Amos. “While there are other conferences that have already made the decision to delay until the second semester and play all of their sports in the second semester, it’s possible that could be the eventuality for our league. But we believe it’s possible that we can compete if we have a series of successful bench marks.”

Practices for football are now scheduled to begin on September 7, with practices for other sports beginning on Sept. 14.

Under Tuesday’s “Return to Play” plan, there will be no contests played in any sport prior to Oct. 1.