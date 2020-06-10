Reigning Girls soccer AAA State Champs focus on technical components

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The reigning girls soccer AAA State Champions, Morgantown High School, are taking full advantage of the summer workouts Governor Jim Justice approved.

The lady Mohigans are set to train on Pony Lewis Field three days a week during phase one of the summer workouts.

MHS is using these workouts to train in strength, conditioning, speed and agility.

The Morgantown High Strength coach Bailey Gesteland says the team will start slow.

“This is always a good starting place with having so much time off we’re not sure where everyone’s at. The technical components are usually the best places to start because it’s low, low volume, usually pretty low impact we’re not worried about adding a bunch of weight to kids,” Gesteland said.

And while head coach Stirlin Rivers says his team has kept up communication virtually, the girls are excited to be back on the field together in person.

“So the girls are so happy to be out here just to be next to their teammates and stuff and I think they are enjoying what we’re doing today,” Rivers said.

MHS looks to defend their state title this upcoming season and hope to be well conditioned when they’re able to practice with a ball at their feet.