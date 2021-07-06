Reports: Celtics to keep former Fairmont State head coach, Joe Mazzulla, on staff

BOSTON – Former Fairmont State men’s basketball head coach and WVU basketball great, Joe Mazzulla, is expected to stay on as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, according to reports.

The Boston Globe initially reported that on Friday. NBC Sports Boston then followed up on that report on Monday.

Celtics assistant coach, Joe Mazzulla. (Photo courtesy NBA.com)

Mazzulla joined the Celtics coaching staff in June 2019, and it appears he’s made a good impression on key Celtics personnel.

Former Celtics head coach, Brad Stevens, recently took over as Boston’s president of basketball operations, and Ime Udoka was named as his successor soon after.

According to both reports, the Celtics coaching staff is expected to look very different this upcoming season, though it appears Mazzulla will still be a coach for the 17 time NBA championship organization.

Mazzulla was head coach of the Fairmont State men’s basketball program for two season, coaching to a combined record of 43-17.

Mazzulla was also a former Fairmont State assistant coach, and had previous coaching experience in what was formerly known as the NBA Developmental League.

Mazzulla spent five seasons in Morgantown as a player at WVU, helping the Mountaineers qualify for the NCAA Tournament three times.