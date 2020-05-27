Reports: Shea Campbell enters transfer portal as grad transfer

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

(WVI) – Former West Virginia linebacker Shea Campbell will be playing another year of college football, but not with the Mountaineers, according to a report from 247Sports’s Mike Casazza.

The Morgantown native used all five years of his eligibility with the Mountaineers, but as Casazza notes, Campbell used all of his Division I eligibility. He still has one more semester of Division II eligibility after graduating from WVU in December, however, as he only completed nine semesters of football — Division II student-athletes are allowed 10.

Campbell appeared in 22 games for West Virginia in 2018 and 2019, amassing 40 tackles and 3 sacks.

