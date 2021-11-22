Reppert, Paulsen contribute heavily in Bridgeport’s record-breaking game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Indians are one of four local teams moving onto the state semifinal. It was the record-setting win over Jefferson this past Saturday that kept their undefeated season alive.

Bridgeport downed Jefferson in a very high scoring game, 74-49.

The Indians put up 717 total yards of offense, setting a school and state record.

Bridgeport had 10 touchdowns on the ground and that number also set a school and state record.

Then the total number of rushing yards on the day, 690, set a school and state record as well.

Senior Landyn Reppert contributed three touchdowns and 318 of those rushing yards. He now set the school record for rushing yards in a single game.

The last Bridgeport player to hold that record was former WVU linebacker Dylan Tonkery.

“I watched him when I was growing up and I always wanted to be just like Dylan and I always thought he was the best thing ever and to come out here and break a record that he had set, it means a lot to me, it means a lot to my family and I just think it’s huge,” Reppert said.

Reppert, who wants to contribute in any way he can, knew this would be his last game on Wayne Jamison Field and wanted to go out with a bang.

“Obviously I just wanted to come out here and do whatever we could to win and that definitely pushed me. It was the last game on this field that I’ll ever play and I knew that from the start and I just wanted to set the tone early and do what I could and make memories,” Reppert said.

Senior Aidan Paulsen didn’t break any individual school records, but definitely broke his own record.

The senior, who made his return to the sport this year for the first time since eighth grade, had five touchdowns on the season heading into the Jefferson game.

Paulsen scored five touchdowns on 244 yards against the Cougars.

Paulsen said he’s happy to have contributed to the huge game.



“It definitely means a lot to us. We didn’t really think about breaking any records during the game, we just knew we were having a good game, a big game, and after when we figured out that broke all of those records it meant a lot to us. Basically just coming in there, playing to the best of my ability. When I get the ball just trying to make the most out of it and follow behind my blockers and that’s what I did,” Paulsen said.

The Indians see Martinsburg in the state semifinal. Kickoff is in Bulldogs territory Friday at 7:30.