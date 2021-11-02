Reppert posts historic performance in Bridgeport’s win over Musselman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Landyn Reppert posted a historic performance in the Indians’ win over Musselman.

Reppert accounted for 260 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Those stats put Reppert’s performance at the fourth best individual rushing performance in school history.

Bridgeport had 489 total yards on the ground against the Applemen which is the sixth best rushing performance in school history.

So another successful night for Bridgeport’s run game and according to Reppert, that’s because the line was doing its job.

“I just think the line blocked great and I think that the run game is always there for us and it was there on Friday night. It all comes down to what the line was doing up front,” Reppert said. “All I wanted to do was do the best that I could do that night and it just happened to be working for us. The middle was open and they were trying to close the outside for Cam and it was just open in the middle.”

Reppert and the Indians see Lincoln in their final contest of the regular season.

Bridgeport has already clinched a playoff spot, making this the 29th consecutive playoff appearance for the Indians.