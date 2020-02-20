Re’Shawna Stone eclipses 1,000 career points in GSC win over WVWC

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – It took her a full season less to accomplish it at the collegiate level than it did at the high school level.

Glenville State sophomore Re’Shawna Stone didn’t even need two fully completed seasons with the Lady Pioneers to reach the 1,000 point plateau for her college career.

Stone came into Wednesday night’s game needing just four points to hit the mark, and she wasted no time doing it, knocking down a pair of threes in the first quarter.

“I had gotten 1,000 in high school at the end of my junior year. So I wouldn’t have thought I would’ve gotten 1,000 sophomore year. So, hoping to get 2,000 by senior year,” Stone said after the game.

Stone led the way with a game-high 26 points in Glenville State’s 21st win of the season, a 108-74 drubbing of West Virginia Wesleyan on the Bobcats’ home floor.

“I just focus on basically driving every time, so get easy points. But basically my team. My coaches and my team helped me get here,” Stone said when asked how she got to the mark so quickly.

She also admitted being on a team with a number of great scorers like fellow 1,000 point scorer Emily Stoller, as well as Zakiyah Winfield and others, opens up the floor to let her do what she does.

Five players finished the game in double figures for Glenville State.

The Pioneers were announced on Wednesday as the current No. 2 seed in the D2 Atlantic Region.