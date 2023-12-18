CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The restraining order against the NCAA’s rule that restricts student-athletes that transfer schools multiple times has been extended until the end of the school year.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the court ruling on Monday after he and a coalition of AGs from other states filed the motion on it last week.

The order means that the NCAA cannot restrict multi-time transfers from playing until next fall. Previously, the court granted only a 14-day restraining order on the rule.

Morrisey’s involvement in the case directly relates to West Virginia University basketball player RaeQuan Battle. Battle likely would have played in Saturday’s game but was “fighting through an illness,” according to Coach Josh Eilert.

“I hope this is the beginning of real change within the NCAA,” Morrisey said in his press release. “We have to put the well-being of student-athletes—physical, mental, academic and emotional—first. The NCAA needs to enact consistent, logical and defensible rules that are fair and equitable for everyone.”

Transfer guard Noah Farrakhan was able to play in WVU’s game on Saturday due to the previous 14-day restraining order, and Battle is expected to make his debut during Wednesday’s game.