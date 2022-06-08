LOST CREEK, W.Va – South Harrison’s Dylan Richards is set to continue his baseball career at Alderson-Broaddus after leading the Hawks with a .422 batting average during his senior season in Lost Creek. He says the ability to come in and compete for playing time right away was a key factor in his decision and that he wants to be a part of the ongoing rebuilding process for the battlers program.

Richards expects to join Alderson-Broaddus’s group of middle infielders and leaves South Harrison after helping take the Hawks to a sectional championship a year ago as a junior. He was named an All-Little Kanawha Conference second team selection last week after serving as a producer both at the plate and on the mound for a team that took home eleven victories during the 2022 campaign.