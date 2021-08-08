Rick Haught sees excitement in his team to return to the postseason in ’21

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – The Ritchie County rebels wrapped up the first week of practice on Friday.

Rick Haught and company were all smiles when we visited them earlier in the week.

And they should be — the Rebels made it another round further in the postseason last year than they did in 2019. Ritchie County was in line to play in the state semi-finals before COVID-19 brought an end to the high school football season.

For Haught, he can already see the effect that the Rebels’ most-recent trip to the postseason had on his team as they look to go at least one step further this season.

“I think with the way we ended last year, that they’re excited to get back at it, and kind of prove some things. I think they have a little bit more confidence to them. You know, they’ve been there and done that, and seen what it’s like,” said Haught. “I can tell you now from experience that that means an awful lot for your kids that they’ve been there and done that.”

Ritchie County will likely be looked at as one of the favorites in Single-A heading into this season.

We’ll tell you why when 12 Sports does our full season preview of the Rebels later this month.

