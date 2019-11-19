MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV ILLUSTRATED) – The West Virginia University rifle team returns to No. 1 in this week’s College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll.

This week’s rankings are based on a team’s last score shot.

The Mountaineers (6-0, 5-0 GARC) won a pair of Great America Rifle Conference (GARC) matches at the WVU Rifle Range last week. WVU opened the weekend with a 4719-4672 victory over Akron on Nov. 16, before capturing a 4710-4666 win over NC State on Nov. 17. In Saturday’s win, WVU matched its season-high aggregate score last shot at Nebraska on Oct. 12.

TCU ranks No. 2 this week with a 4718 score, followed by Kentucky at No. 3 with a 4714 total. Air Force ranks No. 4 (4682), and Akron and Ole Miss are tied at No. 5, shooting 4672s.

Memphis sits at No. 7 (4669), and Nebraska and NC State are tied at No. 8 with 4666 marks. Alaska rounds out the top 10, shooting 4663 in its last week of competition.

WVU closes its fall slate in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, Nov. 23, with a match against Navy at 8 a.m. ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.


