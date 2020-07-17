Rigel Wilson working towards freshman golf season with WVWC

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Webster County golf product, and West Virginia Wesleyan College golf commit, Rigel Wilson, is continuing to work towards his freshman season with the Bobcats.

Wilson, who is one of the top prep golfers in the state, is joining his brother at West Virginia Wesleyan.

While at least two more Division-I athletic conferences announced Friday that they will not be having sports this fall, Wilson and the rest of fall athletes in the MEC are still holding out hope for a season.

I spoke with him Friday about getting prepared for collegiate golf, and he had this to say about the amount of golf he’s been able to play this summer.

“Not as much as we usually do. We’ve been scared to get out to some of the places because, here in Webster County we only have one case and other places they have cases. But, for the most part you’re able to social distance on the golf course. So, we’re pretty safe about it,” Wilson said.

We’re going to hear more from Wilson this weekend.