FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – 2023 has proven to be a tremendous year for West Virginia high school standouts at the next level and Bridgeport grad Emily Riggs is one of the best, taking home all-American honors for Fairmont State softball.

A multi-sport star at Bridgeport, Riggs’ focus has been on the diamond with the Fighting Falcons, and it’s paid off.

Setting personal bests for doubles, runs and on base percentage this season, she was named a Division II honorable mention all-American and sees her success as an opportunity to inspire anyone who sees her play.

“I just want to be a role model for people my age, people younger than me, people older than me,” she said, “I just want to put people’s minds in perspective that it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter where you are. Anything can happen if you’re just consistent and you continue to be a good person and you put the hard work in.”

Helping lead Fairmont State to 33 wins this season, Riggs also earned first team all-conference honors from the Mountain East.