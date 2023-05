FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont State softball’s Emily Riggs has been named an honorable mention All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association.

The Bridgeport High School grad hit .389 this season for the Fighting Falcons, smacking eight home runs and driving in 40 while getting on base at a .497 clip.

Riggs is the first Fighting Falcon softball player to receive all-American honors since Courtney Iacobacci was named to the D2CCA first team in 2016.