FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior’s Gunner Riley made his college decision official today, signing to keep playing baseball in his hometown at Fairmont State.

Riley wasn’t quite sure that he would have the opportunity to play baseball at the college level but the motivating factor behind his desire to reach the next level never waned over the years.

“The love of the game, the love of the game. I’ve been playing baseball for about 16 years. I’m 17 years old and I’ve never lost the feel of the game ever in my life,” he said.

After primarily playing in the outfield for the Polar Bears last season, riley expects to spend more time at his natural position of second base once he joins the Fighting Falcons next year.