Ripley hands East Fairmont boys 22-point defeat

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The visiting Ripley Vikings lived up to their nickname on Saturday at East Fairmont High School.

Ripley outscored the Bees 43-16 through the first two quarters of play, and led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

Only three East Fairmont players scored before halftime, and it wasn’t until late in the game that more than five players on the team had scored at all.

East Fairmont fell handedly; 66-44 the final score.

With the loss, the Bees move to 0-5 on the year.

Carter Saunders led the way with 17 points for EFHS.

They will travel across town on Monday to face undefeated, No. 2 Fairmont Senior, on Monday night in the Fairmont Senior Field House.