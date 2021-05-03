Ritchie County boys hoops to take in sights and sounds of Charleston Coliseum

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – History was made last Thursday when the Ritchie County boys basketball team defeated Wirt County to clinch a spot in this week’s boys basketball state tournament in Charleston.

The Rebels basketball program had never qualified for the state tournament before, so Wednesday’s game against Charleston Catholic will be the Rebels’ first-ever tournament game inside the Charleston Coliseum.

RCHS head coach, Rick Haught, told 12 Sports at practice on Monday that he plans on taking his team down to the Coliseum a day early so they can experience the tournament atmosphere before ever stepping on the court Wednesday morning.

“A lot of our kids may have never even watched a state basketball playoff game, so we’re going to take that all in Tuesday evening, and kind of get the newness out of our systems, hopefully,” Haught said. “I believe it’s going to be important just to put them inside the building and kind of see how things are set up, and what that crowd’s like, and what’s done on the court.”

Haught and the Rebels will take on the three seed, Charleston Catholic, Wednesday morning at 11:15.

Ethan Haught said after Thursday’s win over Writ County that he has been to the tournament before, as a fan. Senior Graden McKinney told us Monday that he has also been to the Coliseum before.

But it’s believed the rest of the Rebels have never seen a game inside the Charleston Coliseum before, let alone play inside the site of the state tournament.

We’ll have more from the Rebels players on Wednesday, as well.