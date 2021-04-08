Ritchie County boys squeak out road win over South Harrison

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Ritchie County and South Harrison were locked in a battle Thursday night.

Ritchie County led by two points after one quarter of play, the two teams traded the lead back and forth, and the Rebels took a five-point lead into halftime.

Things stayed close in the second half, as South Harrison outscored Ritchie County in both the third and fourth quarters.

Ritchie County held on, though.

The Rebels, led by a game-high 22 points from Graden McKinney, were able to hang on late to squeak out a 58-57 road victory.

McKinney scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half. Ethan Haught added 17 points, with nine coming on 3-pointers.

Lucas Elliott led the way, scoring-wise for the Hawks with 18 points. He was joined by Austin Peck (14) and Corey Boulden (10) as Hawks players in double-figures.