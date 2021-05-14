Ritchie County, Doddridge County have great showings at Cline Stansberry Invitational

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Ritchie County and Doddridge County girls and boys track and field teams had great showings on Friday night at the Cline Stansberry Invitational meet.

The Ritchie County boys won the meet with 143 points followed by Doddridge County with 120 points.

The Doddridge County girls finished in second behind Williamstown with 104 points and Ritchie in third with 89 points.

Ritchie County’s Olivia Cress and Gus Morrison each came in first place in three separate events. Morrison crossed the finish line first in the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles and also won the long jump.

Cress finished first in the 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles and in the high jump.

Doddridge County’s Reese Burnside broke the meet record in the pole vault. The record was set back in 2000 by Andy Fenton and he vaulted 15 feet. Burnside broke the record by vaulting 15-00.50.

The Bulldogs boys relay teams won the 4×100 and the 4×200.

The Rebels girls relay team won the 4×800 meter relay.

The full list of results from the Cline Stansberry Invitational can be found here.