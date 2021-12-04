Ritchie County dominates Williamstown to win first-ever state title

WHEELING, W.Va. – Ritchie County made school history throughout the season with multiple wins in the playoffs and now the win that matters most- the Class-A state championship.

The four-seeded Rebels saw a tight first half with No. 6 Williamstown.

It was the Rebels that put the first points on the board. Gus Morrison punched it in from seven yards out for six then Ethan Haught ran it in for the two point conversion to put the Rebels up 8-0.

Williamstown answers with a seven yard run of their own by Max Molessa. The point after is good and the Jackets trail 8-7 in the first quarter.

The Jackets score 14 unanswered points as Rickie Allen adds a two yard touchdown run to put them up 14-8.

Still in the second quarter Haught sent a pass to Marlon Moore who finishes the job and ties the game up at 14.

The Rebels then take the lead before the halftime break as Morrison makes the catch in the end zone. Ritchie led 22-14 at the half.

It was the Gus Morrison show from there.

Morrison rushed for 178 yards and four scores along with his receiving touchdown.

He added two more touchdowns in the second half to give the Rebels a comfortable lead 42-21.

Williamstown made it close in the third quarter with another Molessa score, but it wasn’t enough to take back the lead.

Ritchie County finished in dominant fashion, 42-21 the final score.

The Rebels bring home the first ever state title in program history.