The latest WVSSAC high school football rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.

Coming off it’s 32-2 beat down of then-No. 1 St. Mary’s last Friday, Ritchie County moved up to No. 2 in Single-A.

That means that Thursday night’s matchup between the Rebels and (3) Doddridge County will be a matchup of two of the top three teams in the state in that class.

See other teams currently in the playoff picture in the video.