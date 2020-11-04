Ritchie County Schools bond passes Tuesday, Rebels to get new football field surface and track

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – The Ritchie County Schools’ bond that will fund the creation of two new elementary schools, and improvements to the Ritchie County High School football field and track passed Tuesday night.

As part of the bond, the grass football field at Chuck Schofield Memorial Stadium will be replaced with a turf playing surface.

Along with that, the Rebels track & field team will be getting a new eight-lane, all-weather track, according to the bond.

The Ritchie County boys track & field program has won a trio of state titles over the last decade.

Chuck Schofield Memorial Stadium was opened in the early 1990s and has had a grass playing surface ever since.

12 Sports is hoping to speak with someone from Ritchie County on the subject in the coming days.