Ritchie County softball headed to state tournament for first time since 2015

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Ritchie County High School softball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

Ritchie County swept Madonna in the Class A Region I tournament, winning easily at home on Tuesday, and then allowing just one run on the road on Wednesday.

When 12 Sports spoke with RCHS pitcher, Chloe Elliott, on Tuesday following her team’s win, she said that the Rebels seniors were expecting that to be their last-ever home game in a Ritchie County uniform.

They were right.

Ritchie County picked up a 4-1 win on Wednesday to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Softball state tournament action will begin on Tuesday, June 22 in South Charleston.

