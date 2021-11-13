Ritchie County volleyball finishes as state runner-up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Ritchie County volleyball team’s impressive season came to an end in the state title match on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Ritchie County took the first set against Williamstown, 25-19, and led early in the second set. Williamstown, however, responded in a big way.

The Yellowjackets won each of the next three sets after the first to claim a state title.

Ritchie County finishes the season as the state runner-up.

Saturday marked the seventh state title match in Rebels volleyball history.

The Rebels have now finished as the second best team in the state in their classification five times, and do so for the fourth time since 2011. Ritchie County was going for its third volleyball state title.

Four local Single-A players, including Ritchie County’s Olivia Cress and Rebekah Rupert, were named to the All-Tournament team.