Ritchie County winter sports forced to delay first competition due to recent inclement weather

ELLENBORO, W.Va.- It has been a rough week thus far for many winter sports programs across north central West Virginia and the ability to get practice in due to the weather.

Ritchie County High School is one of those schools that was hit hard with inclement weather this week.

Sleet, snow, ice and everything in between has caused RCHS to cancel school on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of this week, which means sports practices are also canceled.

Ritchie County Superintendent Jim Brown told 12 News that it isn’t safe to have student athletes driving to practice in this weather.

“Thus far we’ve missed school on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of this week. All three days we did not have students report we also had our employees working remotely. For liability purposes it just wouldn’t be prune for us to allow our student athletes to be able to drive to practice. At this point we’ve not had our teams in except for Wednesday,” Brown said.

And with these practices missed, Ritchie County High School winter sports teams will have to delay the start dates of their first competitions due to the 14 day practice requirement.

“It’s just an unfortunate series of events with the winter weather. Most of our areas are very rural. At this point we’ve had to reschedule the first competition we’ve done that successfully. It’s a little bit of a bigger challenge with wrestling but we think we should be on path to be able to play the second scheduled game for boys and girls,” Brown said.

So if having winter sports pushed back by Governor Jim Justice wasn’t enough, the Rebels have to wait even longer to play because of weather.

Brown did say that he worked with coaches and parents in order to try and hold practice on Thursday afternoon.

“In actuality today we did make an exception we’re working with our coaches if parents and guardians will transport students in they can have a practice this afternoon (Thursday). We’ve set some perimeters for that to happen,” Brown said.

As Brown said, all winter sports teams’ first competitions were rescheduled.