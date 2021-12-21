Ritchie County’s Alyvia Pittman signs with Salem softball

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County’s Alyvia Pittman signed with the Salem University softball program on Tuesday.

Pittman was a big part of the Rebels’ success last season in a lengthy postseason run where they finished as Class-A state runners up.

The second team all-state infielder can do it all. Salem recruited her as a middle infielder utility player.

Pittman’s family and teammates cheer after she made it official

Pittman had three requirements while looking for a college- a family environment, small roster and close to home and Salem checked all three boxes.



“It was all very welcoming whenever I first went there for my visit. The entire team showed me around the school. Once I first met the coaches they were all really nice and it seems like more of a family environment there which is what I want. Easy to balance with being an athlete and college and balance the education with it. The roster is very small so it helps me be more of an impact player,” Pittman said.

Pittman has one final softball season with the Rebels before heading off to play for Salem.



