ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Olivia Cress of Ritchie County High School signed her letter of intent to continue her track and field career at West Virginia University on Thursday.

She will be majoring in nursing starting in the fall.

Olivia Cress with family at her signing on Thursday (Courtesy: Chris Cress)

Cress was a four-time state champion at the West Virginia State Track Meet in 2021, securing blue medals in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump for the Class A girls.

Despite her success last season, Cress is already coming out hot in 2022. In her opening meet, she broke her high jump school record, and last month, she was named an indoor high school All-American in the high jump when she placed third at the New Balance National Indoor Nationals track meet in New York.

As a multisport athlete, Cress has also seen success in basketball, volleyball and cross country during her time at Ritchie County High School.