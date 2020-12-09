Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison selected as co-captain for Class A all-state football team; 13 local players selected as all-state players

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison has been selected as a first team all-state player, and one of two co-captains on that team, by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Morrison, a junior on a Rebels team that qualified for the Super Six, helped lead the way for Ritchie County in a way that wasn’t expected when training camp began. But Morrison, being used in multiple roles, ran for 1,104 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry, and scored 20 touchdowns on 120 carries. He also added 20 catches for 483 yards and scored 11 times on a pass from Ethan Haught.

Morrison also punted, and played defensive back for the Rebels, picking off five passes this year.

First team selections also included Doddridge County’s Reese Burnside and Gilmer County’s Ean Hamric.

Hamric, a junior, reportedly received the most votes at the quarterback position. He completed 91 of 143 passes for 1,516 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also ran for 597 more yards, and eight scores.

In just eight games, Burnside ran the ball 108 times for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning first team honors at the Utility position. Defensively, Burnside recorded 39 tackles (27 solo), one tackle for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, and was part of two fumbles.

In total, 13 local players from five different high schools received first or second team all-state honors.

The full list of the first and second all-state teams are below.

Class A All-State Football Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association

First team offense

QB – Ean Hamric, Gilmer County, Jr.

RB – Noah Brown, Greenbrier West, Sr.

RB – Tre Moss, St. Marys, Sr.

RB – Dalton Dunkle, Pendleton County, Sr.

WR – Caleb May, Tug Valley, Sr.

WR – Dawson Price, East Hardy, Soph.

OL – Hunter Bowling, Sherman, Sr.

OL – Park Michels, Buffalo, Sr.

OL – Josh Alt, Pendleton County, Sr.

OL – Cole McClung, Greenbrier West, Sr.

OL – Andrew Burkle, Wheeling Central, Sr.

UT – Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Central, Sr.

UT – Reese Burnside, Doddridge County, Sr.

UT – Gus Morrison, Ritchie County, Jr. (Captain)

K – DJ Devinney, Doddridge County, Sr.

First team defense

DL – Drew Clendenin, Buffalo, Jr. (Captain)

DL – Leewood Molessa, Williamstown, Sr.

DL – Adam Burnside, Doddridge County, Soph.

DL – Dakota Wayne, Ritchie County, Sr.

LB – Erick Grimmett, Man, Sr.

LB – Vinnie High, Wheeling Central, Sr.

LB – Logan Powell, Wirt County, Sr.

LB – Darrien Bortey, St. Marys, Sr.

DB – Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West, Sr.

DB – Keandre Sarver, Summers County, Sr.

DB – Chris Vines, Midland Trail, Sr.

DB – Jackson England, Buffalo, Sr.

UT – Payton Marling, Wheeling Central, Sr.

UT – Brennan Boron, St. Marys, Sr.

P – Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield, Sr.

Second team offense

QB – Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, Soph.

RB – C.J. Winnell, Sherman, Jr.

RB – Jacob Haddix, South Harrison, Jr.

RB – Robert Ruffner, Midland Trail, Jr.

WR – Andrew Tharp, East Hardy, Sr.

WR – Ayden Redden, Meadow Bridge, Sr.

OL – Hunter Starkey, Greenbrier West, Sr.

OL – Josh Ingram, Williamstown, Sr.

OL – Riley Boley, St. Marys, Jr.

OL – Gavin Bell, Ritchie County, Jr.

OL – Spencer Helms, Wheeling Central, Sr.

UT – Isaiah Gardiner, Pendleton County, Sr. (Captain)

UT – Caleb Jantuah, Richwood, Sr.

UT – Caden Boggs, Tygarts Valley, Sr.

K – Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central, Fr.

Second team defense

DL – Wyatt Arbaugh, Petersburg, Sr.

DL – Malachi Hinger, Moorefield, Jr.

DL – Ethan Lane, Ravenswood, Jr.

DL – David Lanham, Tygarts Valley, Sr.

LB – Aden Isaacs, Midland Trail, Jr.

LB – Brady Ankrom, Williamstown, Sr. (Captain)

LB – Matthew Jenkins, Moorefield, Sr.

LB – Dylan Knight, Doddridge County, Jr.

LB – Keaton Baldwin, Pocahontas County, Sr.

DB – Hunter Jenkins, Doddridge County, Sr.

DB – Christian Dove, East Hardy, Sr.

DB – Nathan Murray, Wirt County, Sr.

UT – Cameran Frye, Man, Sr.

UT – Thomas Sessi, Madonna, Sr.

P/UT – Garrett Parsons, Wirt County, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Rickie Allen, Williamstown; Santino Arlia, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Isaac Ball, Cameron; Jason Beisel, Magnolia; Connor Bell, Webster County; Calvin Blunt, Jr., Trinity; Drew Boczek, Trinity; Josh Bright, Tygarts Valley; Michael Chandler, Doddridge County; Avery Chapman, Gilmer County; Hunter Claypool, Meadow Bridge; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Austin Cooper, River View; Tanner Copley, Tolsia; Tim Crabtree, River View; Vincent Cyrus, Moorefield; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Wyatt Dallison, Valley; Cole Day, Pendleton County; Blake Funk, Moorefield; Daniel Gorby, Clay-Battelle; Brady Green, Van; Justin Grimmett, Man; Jeremiah Harless, Man; Justin Herrod, South Harrison; Wes Hill, Ravenswood; Simon James, Doddridge County; Davy Jarrell, Sherman; Alan Jarvis, Sherman; Dalton Jones, Buffalo; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Ben Long, St. Marys; Zach McClung, Greenbrier West; Braden McClanahan, Pendleton County; Graden McKinney, Ritchie County; Eli Morgan, River View; Kyle Moss, Gilmer County; Cody Nuzum, Petersburg; Trevor Oates, Williamstown; Trey Ohlinger, Wahama; Kolton Parsons, Wirt County; Cy Persinger, Midland Trail; Cody Poe, Hundred; Luchenzio Pulice, Madonna; Logan Rice, St. Marys; Brayden Ritchie, East Hardy; Jesse Rose, Mount View; Shane Russell, Tug Valley; Kaden Ryan, South Harrison; Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Montana Sindledecker, Petersburg; Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County; Kase Stewart, Wahama; Gavin Streets, Valley; Levi Teets, Trinity; Hunter Throckmorton, Tyler Consolidated; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama; Michael VanMatre, Wahama; Riley Watkins, Wheeling Central; Cooper Watson, Clay-Battelle; Cyle West, St. Marys; Daniel White, Tygarts Valley; David Whittington, Buffalo; Dylan Wilson, Midland Trail; John Wilson, Tolsia