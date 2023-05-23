ELLENBORO, W.Va (WBOY) – On Tuesday at Ritchie County High School, the Rebels’ three-sport star Ethan Haught made his choices of both school and sport official.

As an all-state pick in football, basketball and track, Haught had plenty of options, but his first love is on the hardwood and that’s where he’ll stay when he continues his career at Concord.

“I spent a lot time playing three different sports and when you spend all that time you start to realize what sport you really like the most,” he said, “I do love the other sports I do but it’s just if you go to the next level and you play a sport at the next level, you’ve really got to like the sport you’re doing so basketball’s always been there with me and I’ve been playing it the longest so that’s the one I went with.”

Haught leaves behind a legacy that includes quarterbacking the first state championship football team in Ritchie County history and multiple state championships on the track.