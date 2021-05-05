Ritchie County’s historic season comes to a close in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Sixth-seeded Ritchie County (11-7) made history by just stepping onto the Charleston Coliseum court on Wednesday.

It marked the first state tournament game in program history.

The Rebels rode into Charleston with a six-game win streak in tow, and with the hopes of pulling an upset over the three-seed, Charleston Catholic.

Ritchie County made it a much more competitive game than many thought, especially with West Liberty commit Aiden Satterfield scoring 22 points in the first half for the Irish.

Charleston Catholic was just too much, picking up a 68-58 win to end Ritchie’s historic run.

“Well, I’d like to start and say I’m really proud of this group of kids. I told them … I’d have trouble with this,” head coach Rick Haught said, while fighting back some emotion. “Great job by our kids.”

Ritchie County head coach, Rick Haught, a little emotional taking the podium after this historic game.

Ethan Haught, a sophomore, led the way for the Rebels with 24 points and 8 rebounds. Senior guard Graden McKinney was the only other RCHS player to tally double-figures in points, scoring 15.

McKinney and Haught combined to make seven 3-pointers in the game.

Ritchie County had a good game shooting, as a team, something that most new teams to the tournament don’t do in their debut. The Rebels shot 49 percent from the floor and 48 percent from 3-point land.

“It was definitely different shooting on these rims and never really had anything in the background. It didn’t really seem to bother me, though. In warmups I was still hitting shots and then it just carried on into the game,” Ethan Haught said.

Haught tallied 20 of his 24 points in the first half.