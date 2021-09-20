Ritchie County’s Marlon Moore voted Week 4 winner of Salem University Catch of the Week competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Ritchie County’s Marlon Moore is the Week 4 winner of the Salem University Catch of the Week competition.

Moore received 52.8 percent of the votes, marking the largest percentage of votes received in the competition so far this year.

Moore’s leaping grab Friday night helped set up a Rebels touchdown in the first half.

By receiving the most votes, Moore is now entered in the Catch of the Year competition, which will start during the playoffs.

Visit wboy.com every Friday night following the Groggs SportsZone for that week’s edition of the Salem University Catch of the Week competition.

