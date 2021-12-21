Ritchie County’s Sophie Nelson inks with Emory and Henry women’s basketball

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County’s Sophie Nelson signed to continue her basketball career at Emory and Henry College in Virginia.

Nelson originally wasn’t sure where she wanted to spend her collegiate days but once she got on campus and felt the small town, family-like atmosphere she knew joining the Wasps was the right decision.

“When Emory and Henry reached out and I decided to go on a visit I went there and I just absolutely fell in love with the campus and the family aspect and the family atmosphere of the whole team and everything. Ever since then the decision has just felt right and the coaches have already felt like family and getting to know the team more on other visits and everything. It’s just been a great experience already,” Nelson said.

Nelson has suffered through multiple injuries and has yet to step on the court this season for the Rebels but plans to make her return soon.

Nelson surrounded by her teammates

AAU basketball helped Nelson really get into the recruiting process and got her in contact with Emory and Henry.

Nelson found similarities between Emory and Henry and Ritchie County and that was a big selling point for her.

She looks to play at the two spot with the Wasps but first she has one final basketball season with the Rebels.